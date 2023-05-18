CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3481 to the greenback, or 74.18 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.345 to 1.3485.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 7.5 basis points to 3.18%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.6305%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell 78 cents to $72.05 a barrel on Thursday..

