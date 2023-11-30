CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3618 to the greenback, or 73.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3568 to 1.3625.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 4.9 basis points to 3.558%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3167%.

U.S. January crude CLc1 futures rose $1.13 to $78.99 a barrel on Thursday.

