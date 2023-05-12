CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3496 to the greenback, or 74.1 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3481 to 1.3506.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.3 basis points to 2.847%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.4084%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose 49 cents to $71.36 a barrel on Friday..

