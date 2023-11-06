CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3661 to the greenback, or 73.2 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.363 to 1.3672.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.4 basis points to 3.779%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.6223%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose 89 cents to $81.4 a barrel on Monday.

