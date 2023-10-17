CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6% lower at C$1.3685 to the greenback, or 73.07 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3607 to 1.3702.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.7 basis points to 4.091%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.8215%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose 15 cents to $86.81 a barrel on Tuesday.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 3.8% in September, down from 4% in August, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual rate of 4%

