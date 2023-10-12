CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3599 to the greenback, or 73.53 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3579 to 1.3607.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 4.6 basis points to 3.97%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.6057%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose $1.35 to $84.84 a barrel on Thursday.

