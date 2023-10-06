CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3713 to the greenback, or 72.92 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3696 to 1.3744.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 11.5 basis points to 4.25%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.8578%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose 6 cents to $82.37 a barrel on Friday.

