CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3755 to the greenback, or 72.7 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3711 to 1.3785.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 4.173%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.7436%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures fell 84 cents to $83.38 a barrel on Thursday.

