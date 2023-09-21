CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3502 to the greenback, or 74.06 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3452 to 1.3519.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.1 basis points to 3.969%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.4759%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose 37 cents to $90.03 a barrel on Thursday.

