CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3553 to the greenback, or 73.78 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3536 to 1.3583.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 2.87%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.473%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell $1.8 to $74.98 a barrel on Monday..

