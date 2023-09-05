CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3633 to the greenback, or 73.35 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3589 to 1.3669.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 4.5 basis points to 3.614%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.2202%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell 1 cents to $85.54 a barrel on Tuesday.

