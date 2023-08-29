CANADA FX DEBT Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.363 to the greenback, or 73.37 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3587 to 1.3637.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2.1 basis points to 3.703%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.2335%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose 30 cents to $80.4 a barrel on Tuesday.

