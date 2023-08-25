CANADA FX DEBT Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3589 to the greenback, or 73.59 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.357 to 1.3602.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 3.711%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.2453%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose $1.01 to $80.06 a barrel on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.