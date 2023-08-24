CANADA FX DEBT Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3555 to the greenback, or 73.77 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3511 to 1.356.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.8 basis points to 3.685%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.2312%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell 46 cents to $78.43 a barrel on Thursday.

