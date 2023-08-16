News & Insights

CANADA FX DEBT Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

August 16, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3506 to the greenback, or 74.04 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3476 to 1.351.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 0.7 basis points to 3.759%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.2228%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 14 cents to $81.13 a barrel on Wednesday.

Canadian wholesale trade shrank by 2.8% in June.

Canadian housing starts in Julyfell, but less than expected, to 255,000 units from a revised 283,500 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast July housing starts falling to 240,000 units.

