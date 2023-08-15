CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3465 to the greenback, or 74.27 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.344 to 1.35.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.5 basis points to 3.754%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.2326%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell $1.24 to $81.27 a barrel on Tuesday.

Canadian factory sales fell 1.7% in June from June, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales to drop 2.0%.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.3% in July, up from 2.8% in June, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual rate of 3%

