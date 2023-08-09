CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3442 to the greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3405 to 1.3454.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 0.9 basis points to 3.512%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0302%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 86 cents to $83.78 a barrel on Wednesday.

The value of building permits in Canada fell 6.1% in June, Statistics Canada said.

