CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3618 to the greenback, or 73.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3583 to 1.3628.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.4 basis points to 3.376%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.9832%.

U.S. April crude CLc1 futures rose 78 cents to settle at $80.46 a barrel on Monday​.

