CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3352 to the greenback, or 74.9 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3335 to 1.3377.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 9.9 basis points to 3.726%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.167%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose $1.23 to $80.72 a barrel on Thursday.

