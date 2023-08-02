CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3313 to the greenback, or 75.11 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3267 to 1.3322.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.7 basis points to 3.62%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0695%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 51 cents to $81.88 a barrel on Wednesday.

