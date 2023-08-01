CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.8% lower at C$1.3292 to the greenback, or 75.23 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3184 to 1.3298.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 9.1 basis points to 3.593%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.025%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell 59 cents to $81.21 a barrel on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.