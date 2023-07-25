CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3184 to the greenback, or 75.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3148 to 1.3194.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.2 basis points to 3.511%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.9003%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell 27 cents to $78.47 a barrel on Tuesday.

