CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3115 to the greenback, or 76.25 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3093 to 1.3138.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.5 basis points to 3.364%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7812%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 5 cents to $76.84 a barrel on Friday.

Canadian factory sales rose 1.2% in May from May, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales growth of 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.