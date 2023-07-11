CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% lower at C$1.3283 to the greenback, or 75.28 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3246 to 1.3286.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 0.2 basis points to 3.515%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.976%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 43 cents to $73.42 a barrel on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.