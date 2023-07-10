CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3298 to the greenback, or 75.2 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.327 to 1.3303.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2.7 basis points to 3.601%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0799%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 76 cents to $73.1 a barrel on Monday.

The value of building permits in Canada rose 10.5% in May, Statistics Canada said.

