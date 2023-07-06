CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3319 to the greenback, or 75.08 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3276 to 1.3329.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 9.4 basis points to 3.508%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0351%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 40 cents to $71.39 a barrel on Thursday.

