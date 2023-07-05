CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.3276 to the greenback, or 75.32 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.322 to 1.3292.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.8 basis points to 3.353%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.8684%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose $1.55 to $71.34 a barrel on Wednesday.

