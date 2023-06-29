CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3275 to the greenback, or 75.33 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3244 to 1.3285.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 11.3 basis points to 3.335%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.8129%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 20 cents to $69.36 a barrel on Thursday.

