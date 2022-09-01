CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at C$1.3168 to the greenback, or 75.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3126 to 1.3207.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.8 basis points to 3.192%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.2646%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell $2.94 to settle at $86.61 a barrel on Thursday​.

The value of building permits in Canada fell -6.6% in July, Statistics Canada said.

