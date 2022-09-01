CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3157 to the greenback, or 76.01 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3126 to 1.3194.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 4.3 basis points to 3.167%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.2419%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell $1.19 to $88.36 a barrel on Thursday​.

The value of building permits in Canada fell -6.6% in July, Statistics Canada said.

