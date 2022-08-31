CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.311 to the greenback, or 76.28 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3064 to 1.3131.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.8 basis points to 3.091%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.1362%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell $2.22 to $89.42 a barrel on Wednesday​.

