CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as tech sell-off weighs on sentiment

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2669 to 1.2715

* Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1%

* Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell and a sell-off in technology stocks threatened to renew volatility in global equity markets.

U.S. stocks futures were sharply lower and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' disappointing forecast triggered a slump in other technology companies.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by weak U.S. payrolls data and some profit-taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.

U.S. crude prices fell 1.1% to $87.30 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.27 to the greenback, or 78.74 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2669 to 1.2715.

Canada's dollar will strengthen more than previously thought over the coming year as oil prices climb and investors bet the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates at a faster pace than the Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll showed.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday there was uncertainty about how quickly inflation would come back down into the central bank's comfort zone, due to the unique nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada's jobs report for January, due on Friday, could provide further clues on the outlook for the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the second time since December. The 10-year rose 1.5 basis points to 1.774%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

