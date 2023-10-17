CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as progress seen on BoC inflation goal

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to an 11-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors raised bets that the Bank of Canada will leave interest rates on hold next week after domestic data showing an unexpected easing of inflation.

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8% in September and underlying core measures also eased. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would hold steady at the 4.0% rate recorded in August.

Money markets see an 84% chance that the Canadian central bank will leave its benchmark rate unchanged at a 22-year high of 5% in a policy announcement on Oct. 25, up from 57% before the data. 0#BOCWATCH

The CPI data "shows the bank is making progress on its inflation goal by keeping rates at a restrictive level," said Bipan Rai, global head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"It does feel like there is a bit of a divergence developing between the U.S. and Canadian economies, and the weakness in the Canadian dollar is reflective of that."

Separate data showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected last month, boosting U.S. bond yields.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3645 to the greenback, or 73.29 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.3702.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, steadied as investors wait to see whether U.S. diplomatic efforts and a trip by President Joe Biden to Israel will prevent the conflict in the Middle East from widening.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled unchanged at $86.66 a barrel, while Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.

The 2-year CA2YT=RR was little changed at 4.899%, while the gap between it and its U.S. equivalent widened by 12.3 basis points to 31.9 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.