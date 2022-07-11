CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as oil and stocks slide

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2943 to 1.3035

* Price of U.S. oil falls nearly 2%

* Canadian bond yields ease across the curve

TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices and equity markets lost ground, while investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the week.

Shares globally declined and the safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies as investors braced for a U.S. inflation report on Wednesday that could force another super-sized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Policymakers worldwide are battling inflation even as the threat of a recession grows.

The BoC is expected to raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, with bets firming after data on Friday showed an acceleration in Canadian wage growth, which would be its biggest hike in 24 years.

Some strategists say that there is a chance the central bank moves even more aggressively, hiking by 100 basis points.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as markets braced for an expected drop in demand because of mass testing for COVID-19 in China.

U.S. crude prices were down nearly 2% at $102.7 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3030 to the greenback, or 76.75 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2943 to 1.3035.

Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 5, net long positions had fallen to 4,293 contracts from 9,097 in the prior week.

Canadian bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 3.4 basis points to 3.262%, after touching on Friday its highest intraday level in more than one week at 3.317%.

