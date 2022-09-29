CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as global sell-off resumes
*
Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback
*
Canadian GDP rises 0.1% in July
*
Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6%
*
Canadian bond yields rise across curve
TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a relief rally in global financial markets lost momentum and despite higher oil prices and data showing surprising growth in Canada's economy in July.
Investors pedalled into another cycle of selling as the U.S. dollar tightened its stranglehold on currency markets, recession fears sapped stocks and bonds suffered more interest rate pain.
The Bank of England's move to support the bond market had triggered a rally in financial markets on Wednesday after they were hammered in recent days by the fiscal policy of Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Investors have worried that higher borrowing costs could tip some major economies into recession as central banks hike interest rates aggressively to tackle inflation.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in investor sentiment.
The Canadian dollar
U.S. crude
The increase was driven by strong oil sand production, Statistics Canada data showed. A preliminary estimate showed gross domestic product was flat in August.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.