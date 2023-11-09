CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as bond yields climb

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a disappointing U.S. Treasury bond auction and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed up borrowing costs.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3810 to the greenback, or 72.41 U.S. cents after moving in a range of 1.3747 to 1.3816. Last week, it touched its weakest in one year at 1.3899.

U.S. Treasury yields rose and greenback .DXY advanced against a basket of major currencies as Powell said that Federal Reserve officials "are not confident" that interest rates are yet high enough to finish the battle with inflation.

A "difficult" U.S. 30-year auction was also a driver, "sending yields and the U.S. dollar higher, stocks and the Canadian dollar lower," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

The Bank of Canada is also weighing if it has tightened monetary policy sufficiently, while it does not expect interest rates to return to the depths seen during the pandemic. The era of super-low interest rates was likely over, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.5% higher at $75.74 a barrel, recovering some ground after it hit a four-month low on Wednesday on demand concerns and a fading war-risk premium.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 15.8 basis points at 3.862%, rebounding after it touched on Wednesday its lowest intraday level in eight weeks at 3.695%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)

