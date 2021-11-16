CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens ahead of speech by senior BoC official

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2492 to 1.2546

* Canadian housing starts fall 5.3% in October

* Canadian 10-year yield touches its highest since May 2019

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as domestic data showed a slowdown in housing starts and investors awaited a speech by Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2492 to 1.2546.

"Schembri is likely to generally stick to the BoC's script that Canada has recovered all lost jobs due to the pandemic and then some, but that's not good enough yet as there are ongoing pockets of underemployment," Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, said in a note.

The deputy governor's speech on labor market uncertainties and monetary policy is due at 12 ET (1700 GMT).

Canadian housing starts fell 5.3% in October compared with the previous month as a decrease in multiple urban groundbreakings outweighed a slight increase in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed.

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level in 16 months against a basket of major currencies, adding to gains since hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data last week fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged lower on forecasts of an increase in global production in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. U.S. crude prices were down 0.1% at $80.8 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after data showed that U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October.

The 10-year touched its highest level since May 2019 at 1.777% before dipping to 1.747%, up 2 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.