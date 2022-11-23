CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar underperforms G10 peers as oil prices slide

Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback

Trades in a range of 1.3358 to 1.3439

Price of U.S. oil falls 3.1%

Canadian yield curve inverts further

TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10 currencies as oil prices fell and ahead of a parliamentary appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, declined as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where the crude grade is currently trading. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 3.1% at $78.43 a barrel.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT).

On Tuesday, Rogers said that higher interest rates are starting to slow the Canadian economy, putting pressure on households with elevated debt and people who recently bought a home with a variable-rate mortgage.

To reduce inflation pressures, Canada's central bank is aiming to slow demand so that supply can catch up. But spending on affordability measures by federal and provincial governments could make its job harder.

Measures announced by Alberta on Tuesday had a cost of C$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion), a spokesperson for the premier told the Globe & Mail.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at 1.34 to the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3358 to 1.3439.

It was the only G10 currency to lose ground against the U.S. dollar, with investors awaiting the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a more deeply inverted yield curve.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR eased 1.5 basis points to 3.022%, while it traded 5.2 basis points further below the 2-year rate to a gap of 94.3 basis points. That was its largest in Refinitiv data going back to 1994.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

