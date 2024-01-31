CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar unchanged, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar was unchanged against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading is unchanged at C$1.3396 to the greenback, or 74.65 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3393 to 1.3437.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.1 basis points to 3.405%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.0127%.

U.S. March crude CLc1 futures fell 53 cents to $77.29 a barrel on Wednesday.

