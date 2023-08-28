CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar unchanged, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar was unchanged against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading is unchanged at C$1.3602 to the greenback, or 73.52 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3571 to 1.3611.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.7 basis points to 3.678%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2118%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose 27 cents to settle at $80.1 a barrel on Monday.

