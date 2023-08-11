CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar unchanged, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar was unchanged against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading is unchanged at C$1.3447 to the greenback, or 74.37 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3413 to 1.3465.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5 basis points to 3.649%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.1679%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 37 cents to settle at $83.19 a barrel on Friday.

