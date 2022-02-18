CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar turns lower for the week as risk aversion weighs
* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
* For the week, the loonie dips 0.1%
* Price of U.S. oil settles 0.8% lower
* Canadian 10-year yield eases 4 basis points
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors, mindful of Russia's military build-up around Ukraine, shed exposure to risk-sensitive assets ahead of a long weekend in Canada and the United States
"We expect investors may be loath to hold too much risk into the weekend," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "Risk aversion has clearly weighed against the CAD in the short run."
Wall Street fell on escalating tensions in Ukraine and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies.
Canada's bond and equity markets will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Monday is also a holiday for U.S. financial markets.
Canadian retail sales rose 2.4% in January from December, a
flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed, supporting
expectations for the Bank of Canada to begin hiking interest
rates at the March 2 policy announcement.
The central bank said that Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri will retire effective June 17, 2022 and, at that time, the Governing Council will return to its usual six-person complement.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was
pressured by the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports, with
U.S. crude futures
Meanwhile, tow trucks hauled away vehicles blockading central Ottawa, while protesters barricaded themselves behind snow mounds to slow the advance of police making arrests to end a trucker-led movement that has challenged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve. The 10-year rate was down 4 basis points at 1.876%, after touching on Wednesday a three-year high at 1.995%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tim Ahmann) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)
