CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar turns lower as oil rally fizzles

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, giving back its earlier gains as a rebound in oil petered out and investor appetite for risk remained fragile.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2807 to the greenback, or 78.08 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2713 to 1.2828. On Tuesday, it touched a 10-week low at 1.2837.

"Risk sentiment is still a major driver, with U.S. stocks and WTI crude oil unable to sustain early gains," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The cautious tone on risk has pushed USD-CAD back above the 1.2800 threshold."

Wall Street rose after the previous session's tumble but pared much of its gains as investors were still jittery about the latest coronavirus variant, surging inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, reversed course after a U.S. official said the country was still considering tools to lower energy prices, and as government data pointed to weaker gasoline demand. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.9% lower at $65.57 a barrel.

Domestic data showed manufacturing activity expanding at a still-robust pace in November in spite of supply bottlenecks.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in November from 57.7 in October, but stayed well above the 50 threshold that marks growth in the sector.

Canada's jobs report for November is due on Friday, which could provide further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve. The 10-year rate was down 4.5 basis points at 1.521% but held above Tuesday's intraday low of 1.503%, which was its lowest in nearly eight weeks.

