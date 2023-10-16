CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar tracks Wall Street higher ahead of CPI data

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The heavily shorted Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as stock markets rallied and investors awaited domestic inflation data that could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3615 to the greenback, or 73.45 U.S. cents, adding to its gains on Friday. The currency moved in a range of 1.3607 to 1.3669.

It was helped "by a generally weaker U.S. dollar, outperformance of commodity currencies and the risk-on mood in the market," said Michael Goshko, a senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil CLc1, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in sentiment.

Wall Street's main indexes rallied, while domestic data showed wholesale trade and manufacturing sales posting gains in August.

The Bank of Canada's third-quarter Business Outlook Survey was more downbeat, with the outlook falling to its lowest level since the pandemic.

Still, money markets see a roughly 40% chance the BoC will raise its benchmark interest rate at a policy decision next week to tackle inflation that remains well above the bank's 2% target. 0#BOCWATCH

Canada's consumer price index report for September, due for release on Tuesday, is expected to show the annual rate of inflation holding steady at 4%.

Traders could be cutting back on "large short positions" in the Canadian dollar ahead of the inflation report, Goshko said.

Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the loonie to the most in three weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Oct. 10, net short positions had increased to 46,489 contracts from 40,151 in the prior week. 1090741NNET

Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 6.9 basis points at 4.042%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.