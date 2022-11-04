CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar surges as jobs data ups BoC rate hike bets

Canadian dollar strengthens 1.6% against the greenback

Touches its strongest since Oct. 27 at 1.3514

Price of U.S. oil jumps 4.6%

10-year yield touches a 10-day high

TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened by the most in nearly three years against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showed a surge in hiring, bolstering bets for another larger than normal interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next month.

The Canadian economy added 108,300 jobs in October, easily beating forecasts for 10,000 new jobs, with the blowout gain entirely in full-time work.

Money markets see a 67% chance that the Bank of Canada would raise its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point at its next policy announcement on Dec. 7, up from about 50% before the data. 0#BOCWATCH

The United States also added more jobs than anticipated last month but the U.S. dollar.DXY did not benefit.

It lost ground against a basket of major currencies while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, surged, as reports China may relax its strict anti-COVID measures boosted investor sentiment.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 4.6% to $92.25 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 1.6% higher at 1.3525 to the greenback, or 73.94 U.S. cents, on track for its biggest advance since March 2020.

The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Oct. 27 at 1.3514.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its highest since Oct. 25 at 3.549% before pulling back to 3.496%, up 8.2 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

