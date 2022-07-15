CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6% higher at C$1.3038 to the greenback, or 76.7 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3038 to 1.3135.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.2 basis points to 3.1%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 2.9355%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose $2.85 to $98.63 a barrel on Friday​.

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 1.6% in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.