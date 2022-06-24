CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.2971 to the greenback, or 77.1 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2959 to 1.3006.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.7 basis points to 3.295%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.0983%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose $2.2 to $106.47 a barrel on Friday​.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.