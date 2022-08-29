CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields climb

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3006 to the greenback, or 76.89 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2991 to 1.3075.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 8.4 basis points to 3.101%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.1098%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose $3.95 to settle at $97.01 a barrel on Monday​.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.