CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields climb

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3019 to the greenback, or 76.81 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3011 to 1.3075.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.3 basis points to 3.08%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.0949%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose $1.07 to $94.13 a barrel on Monday​.

