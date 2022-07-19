CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields climb

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.7% higher at C$1.2883 to the greenback, or 77.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2877 to 1.2989.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2.1 basis points to 3.093%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.0172%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose $1.62 to settle at $104.22 a barrel on Tuesday​.

